SAO PAULO Dec 1 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's bonds
slid for a second day on Tuesday on concern that fallout from
the arrest of its largest shareholder, André Esteves, could
hamper steps to shore up cash holdings at Latin America's
largest independent investment bank.
Since Esteves' detention on Nov. 25, managing partners at
BTG Pactual have sped up sales of assets and pools of loans in
an effort to restore confidence in Brazil's sixth-largest bank.
Prosecutors suspect Esteves, the bank's founder and public
face, took part in a plan to obstruct the country's major
investigation into corruption involving state-controlled oil
giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. Through
his lawyers, Esteves has denied the allegations.
Esteves, who is in jail, quit his executive duties on Sunday
and newly appointed co-chief executives Roberto Saloutti and
Marcelo Kalim have halted new loan disbursements and are seeking
to reassure clients that operations stay normal. A source
familiar with the bank's strategy told Reuters late on Monday
that client fund redemptions were slowing and that the bank's
position was "solid."
BTG Pactual stands to earn 2.5 billion reais ($633 million)
from the disposal of a 12 percent stake in Rede D'Or São Luiz
SA, Brazil's No. 1 hospital chain, and another 4 billion reais
from a planned sale of loans to larger Brazilian rivals, sources
told Reuters this week.
The price on BTG Pactual's $1 billion worth of 4 percent
bonds maturing in January 2020, the bank's most
widely traded dollar note, slipped 2.75 cent on the dollar to
67.25 cents on Tuesday, a record low.
The 8.75 percent perpetual bond was stable at
70 cents.
"There is a lot of uncertainty, and when that happens,
investors demand you pay a higher risk premium," said Alexandre
Pavan Povoa, who oversees about $100 million in assets for
Canepa Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro.
Units, a blend of common and preferred shares in
BTG Pactual's banking and buyout units, reversed some of their
earlier losses to shed 1.6 percent on Tuesday. They are down
nearly one-third over the past week, slashing about $2.5 billion
off BTG Pactual's market value.
BTG Pactual's woes weighed on broader stock market
sentiment, with the benchmark Bovespa stock index
shedding 0.4 percent.
"BTG Pactual acts as an important provider of liquidity,"
said Arlindo Sá, head interest-rate futures trader at brokerage
ICAP in São Paulo. "Although it may not contaminate the banking
system, BTG Pactual's problems are bad for the market as a
whole."
LOAN GUARANTEES
Media reports on Sunday said police had found documents
linking BTG Pactual and Esteves to the payment of bribes to
lawmakers from the ruling coalition. It was the first time the
bank, whose fortunes have been closely tied to Esteves, has been
directly implicated in the bribery scandal. BTG Pactual has
repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Traders said growing fears that peers might be shunning
business with BTG Pactual have contributed to the drop in the
bank's shares and bonds.
Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Tuesday that state
development bank BNDES stopped accepting loan guarantee letters
from BTG Pactual, saying risks had escalated in the wake of
Esteves' arrest. The paper did not cite its sources.
In a statement, BNDES denied the Valor report. BTG Pactual
said in a separate statement that outstanding guarantee letters
remain valid.
BNDES stopped accepting letters from BTG Pactual in March,
when it revised its list of permitted guarantors, due to a
technical decision that had nothing to do with the current
investigations into Esteves, four sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
($1 = 3.8390 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Bruno Federowski
in São Paulo; Editing by Frances Kerry)