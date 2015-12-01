(Adds closing stock and bond prices, cancellation of Christmas
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's bonds
slumped for a second day on Tuesday on concern about fallout
from the arrest of its largest shareholder, André Esteves,
despite management efforts to shore up cash reserves at Latin
America's largest independent investment bank.
Since Esteves' detention on Nov. 25, managing partners at
BTG Pactual have sped up sales of assets and pools of loans in
an effort to restore confidence in Brazil's sixth-largest bank.
Prosecutors suspect Esteves, the bank's founder, took part
in a plan to obstruct an investigation into corruption involving
state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA
(Petrobras). Through his lawyers, Esteves has denied the
allegations.
The banker, who remains in jail, quit his executive duties
on Sunday. Newly appointed co-chief executives Roberto Saloutti
and Marcelo Kalim have halted new loan disbursements and are
seeking to reassure clients that operations stay normal.
A source familiar with the bank's strategy told Reuters late
on Monday that client fund redemptions were slowing and that the
bank's position was "solid."
BTG Pactual stands to earn 2.5 billion reais ($633 million)
from the disposal of a 12 percent stake in Rede D'Or São Luiz
SA, Brazil's No. 1 hospital chain, and another 4 billion reais
from a planned sale of loans to larger Brazilian rivals Itau and
Bradesco, sources told Reuters this week.
In a sign of belt-tightening at the bank, BTG Pactual said
in a statement it was cancelling its Christmas party scheduled
for Dec. 12 in Rio de Janeiro.
With investors gripped by uncertainty, the mid-price on BTG
Pactual's $1 billion worth of 4 percent bonds maturing in
January 2020, the bank`s most widely traded
dollar note, slipped 3.28 cents on the dollar to 68.79 cents on
Tuesday.
The 8.75 percent perpetual bond tumbled to
56.5 cents on the dollar, from 70 cents on Monday.
"There is a lot of uncertainty, and when that happens,
investors demand you pay a higher risk premium," said Alexandre
Pavan Povoa, who oversees about $100 million in assets for
Canepa Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro.
Units, a blend of common and preferred shares in
BTG Pactual's banking and buyout units, shed 2.9 percent on
Tuesday. They have fallen by one-third over the past week,
slashing about $2.5 billion off BTG Pactual's market value.
BTG Pactual's woes weighed on broader stock market
sentiment, with the benchmark Bovespa stock index
slipping 0.2 percent.
"BTG Pactual acts as an important provider of liquidity,"
said Arlindo Sá, head interest-rate futures trader at brokerage
ICAP in São Paulo. "Although it may not contaminate the banking
system, BTG Pactual's problems are bad for the market as a
whole."
LOAN GUARANTEES
Media reports on Sunday said police had found documents
linking BTG Pactual and Esteves to the payment of bribes to
lawmakers from the ruling coalition. It was the first time the
bank, whose fortunes have been closely tied to Esteves, has been
implicated in the bribery scandal.
BTG Pactual has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Traders said growing fears that peers might be shunning
business with BTG Pactual have contributed to the drop in the
bank's shares and bonds.
Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Tuesday that state
development bank BNDES stopped accepting loan guarantee letters
from BTG Pactual, saying risks had escalated in the wake of
Esteves' arrest. The paper did not cite its sources.
In a statement, BNDES denied the report. BTG Pactual said in
a separate statement that outstanding guarantee letters remain
valid.
Four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that
BNDES stopped accepting letters from BTG Pactual in March, when
it revised its list of permitted guarantors, due to a technical
decision that had nothing to do with the investigation into
Esteves.
Shares of BTG Pactual-backed companies, part of the bank's
proprietary investments unit, were mixed.
Drugstore chain Brasil Pharma SA rose 2.6 percent
on hopes a BTG Pactual-sponsored capital increase will take off.
Commercial real estate developer BR Properties SA
shed 1.9 percent after a bloc sale of shares by another, unnamed
shareholder.
