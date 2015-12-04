SAO PAULO Dec 4 Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Brazil's deposit guarantee fund FGC signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday giving Latin America's largest independent investment bank access to tap 6 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in funding.

In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said the credit line will be backed by an unspecified pool of loans and be available from Friday. A holding company headed by the bank's top seven partners, helped to arrange the financing for BTG Pactual, the filing said.

($1 = 3.7446 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman)