SAO PAULO Dec 4 Embattled investment bank Grupo
BTG Pactual SA has secured a 6 billion-real ($1.6 billion)
lifeline from a deposit guarantee fund backed by Brazil's top
banks as it seeks to bolster cash and stem outflows following
the arrest of founder André Esteves last week.
In a statement on Friday, BTG Pactual said it placed a pool
of outstanding loans as collateral to back the credit facility
from FGC, as the privately owned deposit guarantee fund is known
in Brazil. The loan can be tapped immediately.
The announcement is a boost to BTG Pactual after clients
pulled out and financing conditions deteriorated following the
Nov. 25 arrest of Esteves, the bank's former controlling
shareholder. The three major credit rating agencies have
downgraded the bank's debt to junk status since his arrest.
Esteves faces indefinite detention after prosecutors accused
him of working with Senator Delcídio do Amaral, head of the
governing coalition in the Senate, to obstruct a bribery probe
at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)
. Esteves and Amaral have denied the allegations.
The head of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, Rui Falcão, said
on Friday Amaral had been suspended from the party for 60 days
pending a decision on whether to expel him for allegedly
obstructing the investigation.
The credit line from FGC, whose funding comes from a
percentage of deposits held by banks, gives BTG Pactual some
breathing space to meet 15 billion reais in borrowings due by
year-end while proceeds from asset sales enter its coffers. BTG
Pactual had 40 billion reais in cash as of end-September.
Still, shares tumbled while prices on the bank's most widely
traded dollar bonds jumped, a sign that the lifeline is
temporarily allaying concerns of bigger problems down the road.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy sought to reinforce confidence
about BTG Pactual, saying the Brazilian financial system is
"extremely solid" and there should be no concerns over the
situation of the bank.
"Help comes in handy but the market remains quite wary"
about the bank's capital position, said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a
senior equity trader at Renascença Corretora brokerage in São
Paulo.
BTG Pactual's top seven partners, who replaced Esteves as
the bank's public face this week, are rushing to sell pools of
loans, subsidiaries and private-equity investments to raise
cash. With long-term debt and equity covering just 23 percent of
BTG Pactual's funding needs, the FGC facility gives the bank
access to longer-termed money.
"The rationale behind this credit line is to help BTG
Pactual's situation stabilize: this ought not to be seen as a
rescue," Caetano Vasconcellos, a senior executive at São
Paulo-based FGC, said in a telephone interview.
The announcement comes after BTG Pactual began talks with
three international banks to sell its Swiss private bank BSI
Group, two sources said on Friday. One of the banks, which the
sources declined to name, is Italian and another is Swiss.
The decision to dispose of BSI, whose purchase was finalised
only three months ago following Swiss regulatory approval, is
part of the ongoing strategy to downsize the bank, said one
source, who requested anonymity since the process is private.
Spokespeople for BSI and BTG Pactual declined to comment.
According to two sources with direct knowledge of the credit
facility negotiations, BTG Pactual provided 8 billion reais in
assets as collateral. FGC is funded with a percentage of the
deposits held by the banking system, including private-sector
majors Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
and Banco Santander Brasil SA.
Vasconcellos said BTG Pactual reached out to FGC on Tuesday
evening and the facility was negotiated over 48 hours. BTG
Pactual intends to repay the loan as soon as possible, though
the parties agreed to keep it available for a period equivalent
to the maturity of the collateral involved, the sources said.
The partners, led by Chairman Persio Arida and co-Chief
Executive Officers Roberto Sallouti and Marcelo Kalim,
negotiated the facility with the FGC.
'COMFORTABLE'
"I am now comfortable with our liquidity position but will
continue to push for further asset sales over the weeks to
come," Arida said in a letter to investors dated Friday obtained
by Reuters.
State-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa
Econômica Federal are considering buying loans from BTG Pactual,
sources told Reuters. BTG Pactual was negotiating 4 billion
reais in loan sales to Itaú and Bradesco this week.
With investors a little less skeptical about the success of
the strategy, prices of BTG Pactual's $1 billion worth of 4
percent bonds maturing in January 2020, its most
widely traded dollar note, climbed 12 cents on the dollar to 65
cents on Friday. At that price, the yield fell to 16 percent.
However, units, a blend of voting and non-voting shares in
BTG Pactual's investment banking and buyout divisions, fell 3.9
percent to 19.42 reais. The stock has shed 35 percent since
Esteves' arrest.
One source told Reuters that, so far, the bank's strategy to
rapidly get rid of non-essential assets other than banking is
helping BTG Pactual preserve cash while slowing the pace of
withdrawals.
Clients pulled out about a net 7 billion reais from the
bank's asset management unit the week after Esteves was jailed
for allegedly seeking to obstruct the sweeping corruption probe
in Brazil.
BTG Pactual's main Brazil-registered, fixed-income funds on
Wednesday lost nearly 250 million reais, or a tenth of the
amount pulled the day Esteves was arrested, industry and Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Two unidentified Chinese lenders also expressed interest in
BSI, although Swiss regulatory authorities did not feel
comfortable with them, the sources added. The Swiss financial
industry watchdog declined to comment.
The sources did not give details of the size of a potential
transaction, though BTG Pactual may seek between 1.6 and 1.8
times BSI's equity. BTG Pactual paid about $1.3 billion to
Italy's Assicurazioni Generali SpA for BSI.
Ray Soudah, chairman of Swiss-based advisory firm
MilleniumAssociates, said BSI's lack of integration with the
rest of the group would make it easier to sell.
Until Sunday, Esteves owned most of BTG Pactual's voting
shares, including a so-called golden share that gave him
effective control and veto power over strategic decisions.
He relinquished control by trading his common shares for
preferred stock, while his seven partners did the opposite. The
partners formed a holding company with a majority of the bank's
common shares, a transaction the central bank approved on
Friday.
BTG Pactual said the bank's independent board members have
begun an investigation into the events that led to Esteves'
arrest. Management vowed to impose no limit to that probe, to be
conducted by an international law firm.
($1 = 3.7767 Brazilian reais)
