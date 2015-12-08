(Adds charges against Esteves and senator, denials)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Dec 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
on Monday cut its share price for Brazilian investment bank
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, citing an uncertain outlook
for liquidity and funding availability in the wake of the arrest
of former controlling shareholder and founder André Esteves.
In a client note, Goldman analysts led by Carlos Macedo
trimmed their 12-month target on the bank's units, a blend of
voting and non-voting shares in BTG Pactual's investment-banking
and private-equity divisions, to 23.70 reais from 30.20 reais.
They kept their recommendation at "neutral."
The note said BTG Pactual's stand-alone operations in Brazil
faced a net 1.6 billion reais ($425 million) in maturities
before year-end, which could swell to 9 billion reais by
September if no obligations are refinanced. A growing mismatch
between illiquid assets and equity means the bank must dispose
rapidly of assets to protect cash, the note said.
"At this stage, the outlook beyond third-quarter financials
is uncertain, given the potential for disruption to the
business," the analysts wrote.
Goldman's client note helped spur a 7.7 percent slump in BTG
Pactual units on Monday, the only decline among banking and
financial companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange. The units
are down 42 percent since Esteves was detained for his alleged
role in Brazil's biggest corruption scandal ever.
Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral, a leading member of
the governing coalition, were formally charged on Monday with
obstructing a bribery investigation into state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.
Esteves and Amaral have both denied the allegations.
BTG Pactual is battling a hostile market as clients pull out
following Esteves' Nov. 25 arrest. The bank's top seven
partners, who replaced Esteves as the bank's public face last
week, are rushing to sell pools of loans, subsidiaries and
private-equity investments to raise cash.
Apart from stakes in telecommunications, parking-lot and
consumer companies, BTG Pactual should also consider selling
part of its loan book to rivals, Macedo and his team said.
Although this would raise much-needed cash in the short term, it
would be at the expense of triggering some cash-flow mismatches
for the long run, they added.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual has 24 billion reais in credit
rated as very safe, out of a consolidated loan book of 47
billion reais.
However, with long-term debt and equity covering just 23
percent of BTG Pactual's funding needs, the asset sales and a
6-billion-real credit facility from Brazil's deposit guarantee
fund obtained on Friday are giving the bank some breathing space
and access to longer-term money.
Increased concerns over liquidity led the three major rating
companies to downgrade BTG Pactual to junk. Fitch Ratings was
the latest, after slashing the bank's rating by three levels to
"BB minus" last week.
Fitch is closely monitoring liquidity positions and BTG
Pactual's ability to generate a stable business flow. Any formal
accusation of wrongdoing involving the bank's operations could
trigger an additional downgrade, Fitch analyst Eduardo Ribas
said in an interview on Monday.
($1 = 3.7654 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)