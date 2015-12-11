(Updates share performance, adds asset sales)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO Dec 11 Grupo BTG Pactual SA shares surged on Friday, on track for a record daily gain, as the Brazilian investment bank made progress in its effort to sell assets and stem liquidity problems following its founder's arrest.

Buyers are slowly emerging after a two-week rout stoked by fears that the Nov. 25 arrest of André Esteves in a sweeping corruption probe could ensnare Latin America's largest independent investment bank. Bond prices remained stable, signaling a stronger liquidity position.

BTG Pactual units, which blend voting and non-voting shares in its investment banking and private equity divisions, jumped as much as 14 percent to 13.79 reais after five straight sessions of declines.

The start of an internal probe into what led to Esteves' arrest, and a favorable outlook for asset sales, fanned confidence, traders said. Still, skepticism remains as it is not yet clear whether BTG Pactual will be dragged into "Operation Car Wash," the massive graft investigation that landed Esteves in jail along with top Brazilian executives and government officials over the past year.

The BTG Pactual partners who replaced Esteves at the helm have rushed to instill investor confidence by putting up some assets for sale, reducing trading positions, halting new loans and giving full autonomy to the committee conducting the internal probe.

"The stock has finally found some support, and some buyers are showing up," said Pablo Spyer, a director at Mirae Asset Securities Brasil in São Paulo. "Management has done incredibly well, given the circumstances."

The stock had declined 55 percent since Nov. 24, the day prior to Esteves' detention.

BUYBACK

The relative strength index of BTG Pactual units reached 20 percent over the past 30 days, well below the 30 percent threshold where investors usually consider a stock oversold.

Besides the bank itself, which is buying back 23 million units, other investors have increased their stakes following the stock's 57 percent plunge. Among them is hedge fund manager Emmanuel Hermann, BTG Pactual's largest individual unitholder.

Hermann, who had headed BTG Pactual's proprietary equity desk until April 2014, has about doubled his stake to around 2 percent since Esteves' arrest, according to sources.

Data showed BTG Pactual's brokerage unit bought more than 19 million units for clients since the arrest.

Sources have told Reuters that the bank is finally accessing some funding lines, and client fund withdrawals are beginning to lose momentum.

GP Investments Ltd's offer of 1.87 billion reais ($487 million) for control of BR Properties SA, a BTG Pactual-backed real estate company, also fanned optimism that a plan to shed assets is making rapid progress, Spyer said.

Independent board members that formed a committee to conduct the internal investigation hired law firm Quinn Emanuel as an adviser. The bank's entire board hired Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP to help in the process, according to a securities filing.

Some of the committee's members will quit the board. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alden Bentley)