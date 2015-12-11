(Adds share performance, comments, details on committee
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 11 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
shares rose posted their biggest intraday gain ever
on Friday as the Brazilian investment bank showed some success
in its effort to sell assets and stem liquidity problems
following its founder's arrest.
Buyers are slowly emerging after a two-week rout stoked by
fears that the Nov. 25 arrest of André Esteves in a sweeping
corruption probe could ensnare Latin America's largest
independent investment bank. Bond prices remained stable,
signaling a stronger liquidity position.
The start of an internal probe into what led to Esteves'
arrest, and a favorable outlook for asset sales, fanned
confidence on the bank, traders said. Still, skepticism remains
as it is not yet clear whether BTG Pactual will be dragged into
"Operation Car Wash," the massive graft investigation that
landed Esteves in jail along with top Brazilian executives and
government officials over the past year.
The BTG Pactual partners who replaced Esteves at the helm
have rushed to instill investor confidence by putting up some
assets for sale, reducing trading positions, halting new loans
and giving full autonomy to the committee conducting the
internal probe.
"The stock has found some support, and some buyers are
showing up," said Pablo Spyer, a director at Mirae Asset
Securities Brasil in São Paulo. "Management has done incredibly
well, given the circumstances."
Units, a blend of voting and non-voting shares in BTG
Pactual's investment banking and private equity divisions,
jumped as much as 11 percent to 13.40 reais after five straight
sessions of declines.
BUYBACK
The relative strength index of BTG Pactual units reached 20
percent over the past 30 days, well below the 30 percent
threshold where investors usually consider a stock oversold.
Besides the bank itself, which is buying back 23 million
units, other investors have increased their stakes following the
stock's 57 percent plunge. Among them is hedge fund manager
Emmanuel Hermann, BTG Pactual's largest individual unitholder.
Hermann, who had headed BTG Pactual's proprietary equity
desk until April 2014, has about doubled his stake to around 2
percent since Esteves' arrest, according to sources.
Data showed BTG Pactual's brokerage unit bought more than 19
million units for clients since the arrest.
Independent board members that formed a committee to conduct
the internal investigation hired law firm Quinn Emanuel as an
adviser. The bank's entire board hired Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom LLP to help in the process, according to a
securities filing.
Some of the committee's members will quit the board.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jason Neely
and Lisa Von Ahn)