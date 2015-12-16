SAO PAULO Dec 16 Brazil's prosecutor-general
Rodrigo Janot has accused jailed financier André Esteves of
influence-peddling and bribery in a corruption probe at state
firms, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Wednesday, a day before
lawyers expect the nation's top court to decide whether to
release the billionaire banker.
According to Valor, Janot said evidence showed Esteves "was
part, consciously and willingly, of a scheme that created a
cartel, practiced acts of active and passive corruption and
laundered money" through dealings with state-controlled oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).
Janot alleged in a Dec. 7 document sent to Supreme Court
justices that Esteves and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
bank he helped found six years ago, profited from those
dealings, said the paper, which obtained a copy of the filing.
Esteves was formally charged that same day, although access
to the accusations was not made public at the time.
Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, Esteves' lawyer, denied
the allegations. BTG Pactual declined to comment.
Media representatives at the prosecutor-general's office in
Brasilia declined to comment.
Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the former leader of
governing coalition in the upper house, were arrested on Nov. 25
on suspicion of obstructing "Operation Car Wash," a sweeping
probe into corruption at Petrobras.
The Valor report comes as the court is scheduled to meet on
Thursday to decide on Almeida Castro's petition to release
Esteves on grounds that prosecutors failed to produce evidence
that his client committed any crimes.
Almeida Castro and other lawyers working for Esteves alleged
that the billionaire was being singled out because of his
wealth. "He is in jail because he is rich," they said in the
petition, to which Reuters obtained access.
Esteves, detained in a Rio de Janeiro prison, has
relinquished his executive duties at BTG Pactual and exited the
holding that controls the bank days after his arrest.
A Supreme Court judge authorized the arrests after
prosecutors presented a taped conversation in which Amaral tried
to bribe former Petrobras executive Nestor Cerveró out of taking
a plea bargain that could implicate the senator, Esteves and
other politicians.
Prosecutors alleged that Amaral conspired to help Cerveró
flee authorities. They said the senator offered a monthly
stipend to the former executive's family, financed by Esteves.
The online edition of Veja Magazine reported on Wednesday
that Amaral exempted Esteves from any involvement in the
attempted bribery.
According to documents produced by Amaral's defense that
Reuters had access to, the senator's mention of Esteves in taped
conversations was a bluff to give Cervero's family the
impression they would be taken care of.
Calls made to Amaral's lawyer seeking comment were not
immediately returned.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Andrew Hay)