BRASILIA Dec 17 Brazilian prosecutors suspect
jailed financier André Esteves paid bribes to buy Africa-based
assets from state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
a newspaper reported, as the country's top court mulls whether
to release the billionaire banker on Thursday.
O Estado de S. Paulo said Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot
used evidence from a plea bargain by lobbyist Fernando Soares,
who linked Esteves to the payment of bribes at the state company
known as Petrobras. Esteves has been in pre-trial detention at a
prison in Rio de Janeiro since his arrest last month.
Estado, without saying how it obtained the information, said
Janot believes Esteves and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
bank he helped found six years ago, profited from the Africa
deal and other transactions.
The lobbyist's testimony concerns Petrobras's sale of a 50
percent stake in a unit holding African assets to BTG Pactual
for $1.5 billion in 2013.
The unit, renamed PetroAfrica, includes Petrobras'
operations in Angola, Benin, Gabon, Namibia, Nigeria and
Tanzania. It was designed as as a joint venture to explore and
produce oil and gas in the region.
Esteves' lawyer, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, denied
the allegations. Petrobras and the Prosecutor-General's office
did not immediately comment.
BTG Pactual has said that the transaction was done
transparently and pledged to cooperate with authorities.
In May, officials opened a probe into PetroAfrica after
opposition lawmakers said the price paid by BTG Pactual was too
low. BTG Pactual presented the highest bid in a dozen proposals,
with the price vetted by Petrobras' adviser Standard Chartered,
according to bank and Petrobras documents.
Esteves relinquished his executive duties at BTG Pactual and
exited the holding that controls the bank days after his arrest.
The Estado report came as justices from Brazil's Supreme
Court were due to rule on a petition by Esteves' lawyers to
release the banker, on the grounds that prosecutors have failed
to produce sufficient evidence.
Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the former leader of
Brazil's governing coalition in the upper house, were arrested
on Nov. 25 on suspicion of obstructing "Operation Car Wash," a
sweeping probe into corruption at Petrobras.
A Supreme Court justice authorized the arrests after
prosecutors presented a recording of Amaral trying to bribe
former Petrobras executive Nestor Cerveró to refuse a plea
bargain that could implicate the senator, Esteves and other
politicians.
Janot said evidence showed Esteves "was part, consciously
and willingly, of a scheme that created a cartel" through
dealings with Petrobras, Valor Econômico said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors alleged Amaral conspired to help Cerveró flee
authorities. They said the senator offered a monthly stipend to
the former executive's family, financed by Esteves, Estado
reported.
Documents produced by Amaral's defense, obtained by Reuters,
said the senator's mention of Esteves in taped conversations was
a bluff to give Cervero's family the impression they would be
taken care of.
BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest independent investment
bank, is shedding assets and halting new loans after Esteves'
arrest triggered large client fund withdrawals and hampered
access to funding. So far, the partners who took over from
Esteves have managed to bulk up cash and avert a rapid
downsizing of the bank, government sources told Reuters last
week.
The bank's São Paulo-traded units, a blend of voting and
non-voting shares in BTG Pactual's banking and private-equity
divisions, gained as much as 5.9 percent on Thursday, to 15.35
reais - the highest in more than a week.
