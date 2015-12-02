(Repeats to add Reuters Instrument Code)
BRASILIA Dec 2 Investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual will sell a stake in Brazil's largest
hospital chain, Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA, to Singapore sovereign
wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd for about 2.38 billion reais ($619
million), the bank said on Wednesday.
The operation will be subject to antitrust regulatory
approval, BTG Pactual said in a statement. It did not specify
the size of the stake being sold, but sources with direct
knowledge of the deal had told Reuters on Sunday it would be
around 12 percent of the hospital chain.
The move comes as Latin Americas largest independent
investment bank strives to shore up its cash levels following
the arrest on Nov. 25 of its founder and largest shareholder,
André Esteves.
Executives at the São Paulo-based bank had been negotiating
exiting Rede D'Or since August but Esteves' detention
sped up talks.
In a setback to management's efforts to restore confidence,
Moody's Investors Services stripped BTG Pactual of its
investment-grade rating on Tuesday, cutting it two notches to
BA2 from BAA3, because of the challenges in maintaining its
liquidity following Esteves' arrest. The bank's bonds had
slumped during trading hours.
Esteves was arrested as part of "Operation Car Wash," a
probe into links between ruling coalition politicians and
company executives who allegedly traded contracts at state firms
for bribes and campaign donations.
The high-flying financier, who remains in jail, quit his
executive duties on Sunday. Through his lawyers, he has denied
the allegations.
BTG Pactual's newly appointed co-chief executives Roberto
Saloutti and Marcelo Kalim aim to raise another 4 billion reais
from a planned sale of loans to larger Brazilian rivals Itau and
Bradesco, sources told Reuters this week.
GIC paid 3.3 billion reais for a 16 percent stake
of Rede D'Or in May. The other partners in Rede D'Or are
Brazil's Moll family, which founded Rede D'Or in 1977, and
Carlyle Group LP.
($1 = 3.8463 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by David Goodman and
Louise Heavens)