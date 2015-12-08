SAO PAULO Dec 8 A small number of international
banks have limited access to short-term funding for Brazil's
Grupo BTG Pactual, although the investment bank has
mitigated that risk by acting promptly to reduce funding needs,
a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
BTG Pactual'S liquidity position has stabilized after the
bank's management carried out a prompt dismantling of trading
positions, began to sell pools of loans to rivals, and began to
divest non-essential assets outside banking, said the source,
who requested anonymity to speak freely about the issue.
The bank's actions and a credit line from Brazil's deposit
guarantee fund FGC are helping BTG Pactual mitigate any
short-term liquidity risks, the source added.
