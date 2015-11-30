SAO PAULO Nov 30 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is negotiating the sale of around 4 billion reais ($1.03 billion) in loans to rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

The three banks expect to finalize the deal as early as this week, said the sources, who requested anonymity because negotiations are underway. The move would allow BTG Pactual to bolster its balance sheet and increase cash holdings, which have been impacted following the arrest of André Esteves, the bank's former chief executive and chairman, the sources said.

($1 = 3.8665 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Meredith Mazzilli)