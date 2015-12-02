BRASILIA Dec 1 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded Banco BTG Pactual S.A. two notches to BA2 from BAA3,
striping the Brazilian investment bank of its investment grade
following the jailing of its CEO and chairman in a corruption
investigation.
The credit rating agency said it put the bank on review for
a further downgrade.
"The downgrade of BTG Pactual's ratings incorporates the
challenges the bank faces to conserve liquidity and preserve its
franchise in light of the recent developments involving its
former chairman and CEO," Moody's said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)