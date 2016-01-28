SAO PAULO Jan 28 Grupo BTG Pactual SA cut about 18 percent of Brazil-based staff on Thursday after the embattled investment-banking firm moved to reduce costs by 25 percent.

In a securities filing, BTG Pactual dismissed 305 out of the 1,653 employees based in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian cities. No business area will be deactivated as a result of the job cuts, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)