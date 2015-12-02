ZURICH Dec 2 The Swiss private bank owned by troubled BTG Pactual SA has not suffered any "extraordinary outflow" of client assets, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"BSI is financially and operationally independent from BTG Pactual... Furthermore, we are solid and well capitalised on a stand-alone basis," a spokesman for Lugano-based BSI said in an emailed statement.

Brazil's BTG is in the midst of a crisis after controlling shareholder Andre Esteves resigned as CEO and chairman following a sweeping corruption investigation.

It concluded its acquisition of BSI for 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.22 billion) in September.

