ZURICH Dec 2 The Swiss private bank owned by
troubled BTG Pactual SA has not suffered any
"extraordinary outflow" of client assets, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"BSI is financially and operationally independent from BTG
Pactual... Furthermore, we are solid and well capitalised on a
stand-alone basis," a spokesman for Lugano-based BSI said in an
emailed statement.
Brazil's BTG is in the midst of a crisis after controlling
shareholder Andre Esteves resigned as CEO and chairman following
a sweeping corruption investigation.
It concluded its acquisition of BSI for 1.25 billion Swiss
francs ($1.22 billion) in September.
($1 = 1.0264 Swiss francs)
