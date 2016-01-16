SAO PAULO Jan 16 The Brazil-based asset
management unit of Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual
SA has seen client funds fall by 30 percent since
the bank's founder was arrested in late November, the online
news service of paper Valor Economico reported late on Friday.
BTG Pactual's onshore funds saw 44.36 billion reais ($11
billon) of net withdrawals between Nov. 25 and Jan. 13, the
paper said, citing a study by investment analysis firm
Economatica. The fund with the most money withdrawn in that
time, 4.6 billion reais, was the BTG Pactual Yield DI, the
bank's flagship short-term fixed-income fund.
Police arrested billionaire financier and BTG Pactual
founder Andre Esteves on suspicion he sought to obstruct a
sweeping probe of corruption at state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
Esteves was freed in December but remains under house
arrest. Esteves's lawyers deny the charges. BTG Pactual declined
to comment on the Valor report.
($1 = 4.05 reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mark Potter)