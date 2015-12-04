BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Q1 AFAD of $0.08 per unit
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports first quarter results and solid progress on redeploying capital into higher growth opportunities
SAO PAULO Dec 4 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Brazil registered fund had net outflows of 12.2 billion reais ($3.2 billion) from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30 and 3.04 billion reais on Nov. 30 alone, data from Brazil's fund industry group Anbima showed on Friday. ($1=3.8 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
OTTAWA, May 8 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will discuss trade and infrastructure financing during a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G7 meeting in Bari, Italy later this week, a senior Canadian finance official said on Monday.