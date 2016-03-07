BRASILIA, March 7 A friend of Brazil's former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrested in November for
allegedly taking out a fraudulent loan to the Workers' Party is
negotiating a plea bargain deal with prosecutors, newspaper
Valor Economico reported on Monday.
Jose Carlos Bumlai, a powerful rancher who also controlled a
sugar mill, has discussed a potential collaboration with
Brazilian investigators over the past two weeks, Valor said. He
has remained in custody since Nov. 25.
Under Brazilian law, plea bargain deals are strictly
confidential until the testimonies are collected by prosecutors
and accepted by a judge.
Bumlai's lawyer and a spokesperson for the prosecutors'
office did not immediately respond to request for comments.
The strategy has been widely used in the corruption
investigation at state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
that threatens to topple President Dilma Rousseff and
has deepened a historic recession.
Prosecutors expect Bumlai to give details about the loan
under investigation. They suspect the engineering branch of the
Grupo Schahin, Schahin Engenharia, was awarded a contract to
operate a drillship for Petrobras in exchange for the bank
canceling Bumlai's loan repayments.
Valor said prosecutors are looking for evidence linking two
country estates in Atibaia worth 1.5 million reais to Bumlai and
the former president. Lula was briefly detained for questioning
on Friday, in the highest profile development in the
two-year-old graft probe.
