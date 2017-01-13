Mexico cenbank hikes shouldn't affect growth expectations-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 13 A former minister to Brazil's President Michel Temer allegedly colluded with a former lower house speaker to grant subsidized loans from state bank Caixa Economica Federal to several companies in exchange for bribes, according to a federal judge's search warrant revealed on Friday.
Ex-minister Geddel Viera Lima, then vice president at Caixa, and Eduardo Cunha, the former house speaker, allegedly steered favorable loans to companies in a graft scheme, including meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA , Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira said in the search warrant. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Paul Simao)
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.