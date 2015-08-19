SAO PAULO Aug 19 Brazilian engineering company
Camargo Correa has agreed to pay fines of more than 104 million
reais ($30 million) and admit to participating in a cartel that
fixed prices on contracts with state-run oil producer Petrobras
, antitrust regulator Cade said on Wednesday.
Cade and federal prosecutors first said on July 31 that they
had signed an agreement to let Camargo Correa off the hook for
price-fixing in return for a fine and information on an alleged
cartel.
Companies that do not sign leniency agreements could face
steeper fines or risk being barred from project tenders in
Brazil. Cade said in March it had signed an agreement with Setal
Engenharia e Construções and its SOG Óleo e Gás unit, as well as
executives who worked for the engineering conglomerate.
Camargo Correa was the first of Brazil's construction
companies whose top executives were convicted of corruption and
money laundering in the massive kickback scandal involving
overpriced contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras
is formally known.
Brazil's largest-ever corruption scandal has led to
indictments and jailing of executives at the country's biggest
engineering companies and implicated dozens of politicians in
President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition.
Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said last week that Camargo
Correa was also negotiating a leniency deal with Brazil's
comptroller general, known as the CGU. The CGU said six of the
29 companies it was investigating were negotiating leniency
deals.
($1 = 3.5 reais)
