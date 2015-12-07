(Adds details of case, political context)
By Eduardo Simões
SAO PAULO Dec 7 Brazilian federal prosecutors
presented formal charges against billionaire financier Andre
Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral on Monday, accusing them
of obstructing a criminal investigation into state-run oil
company Petrobras, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
Esteves, a founder and top shareholder of investment bank
BTG Pactual SA and Amaral, who is President Dilma
Rousseff's point man in the Senate, were arrested on Nov. 25 on
suspicion of obstructing the largest graft probe in Brazil's
history.
Esteves and Amaral have both denied the allegations through
their lawyers.
The case has rattled BTG Pactual, the country's sixth
largest bank, whose co-founders wrested control away from
Esteves after he stepped down as chairman and chief executive.
Creditors and investors are watching closely to see if the bank
is implicated in charges against Esteves.
Amaral's arrest has also put the capital Brasilia on edge,
as the troubles of Rousseff's negotiator in Congress make it
harder for the legislature to pass unpopular austerity measures
the government has called crucial to reviving a nosediving
economy.
The charges also bring the corruption scandal closer to
Rousseff, who is not under investigation but was chairwoman of
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, from
2003 to 2010 when investigators suspect much of the graft took
place.
Amaral is the third lawmaker to be charged in the Petrobras
scandal, after House Speaker Eduardo Cunha and former President
Fernando Collor de Mello, who is now a senator. Under Brazil's
constitution, lawmakers can only be tried by the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court and prosecutor-general's office did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on the case.
In the southern city of Curitiba, dozens of former lawmakers
and officials have been tried and convicted, along with senior
engineering executives who are accused of fixing prices on
contracts with Petrobras and distributing the excess as bribes.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Additional reporting by Brad
Haynes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant
McCool)