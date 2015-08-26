BRASILIA Aug 26 A former Brazilian president
who was impeached on corruption charges in 1992 lashed out on
Tuesday at the prosecutor investigating him in the current graft
scandal focused on state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Fernando Collor de Mello, now a senator, asked in a
televised congressional hearing if Prosecutor General Rodrigo
Janot's conduct in what is considered Brazil's largest-ever
corruption investigation was "morally acceptable."
The heated questions from Collor and other lawmakers
highlighted tensions in Congress since prosecutors formally
charged Collor and House speaker Eduardo Cunha last week,
expanding a 17-month-old investigation of executives at
Petrobras and its contractors to the marble halls of Brasilia.
Before he was charged, Collor called Janot a "son of a
bitch" on the Senate floor. Cunha, who left President Dilma
Rousseff's coalition over the scandal, has accused Janot of
collaborating with Rousseff's government to destroy his career.
Janot and Rousseff have said the investigation is
apolitical.
At Wednesday's hearing, Collor questioned a communications
contract signed by Janot's office, accused him of renting a
Brasilia mansion for an office in an area zoned for schools and
said the prosecutor general leaked confidential information to
the press.
Janot said he was not a "leaker," though he admitted
journalists had speculated over which politicians were under
investigation before a list of names was made public in March.
Federal police and prosecutors are investigating whether
Collor received 26 million reais ($7 million) of bribes between
2010 and 2014 stemming from overpriced contracts with Petrobras.
Though she is not under investigation, Rousseff's approval
rating has fallen to single digits as the economy falters and
the corruption scandal ensnares her allies. Even so, Rousseff
reappointed Janot earlier this month and the Senate is expected
to confirm him.
Janot and a team of prosecutors in the southern city of
Curitiba, where the multi-billion-dollar scheme was uncovered,
have become national heroes in Brazil, appearing frequently on
television and aggressively campaigning against corruption in a
country long known for protecting its elite.
Collor said Janot was trying to become "Superman," referring
to a picture he took next to a sign reading "the hope of
Brazil."
"Is that how a prosecutor general should act?" Collor asked.
When another lawmaker accused Janot of "making a show" out
of the probe, Janot responded that the investigation merely
represented "the application of a fundamental principle of the
republic, that all are equal before the law."
($1 = 3.6 reais)
