BRASILIA Aug 26 A former Brazilian president who was impeached on corruption charges in 1992 lashed out on Tuesday at the prosecutor investigating him in the current graft scandal focused on state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Fernando Collor de Mello, now a senator, asked in a televised congressional hearing if Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot's conduct in what is considered Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation was "morally acceptable."

The heated questions from Collor and other lawmakers highlighted tensions in Congress since prosecutors formally charged Collor and House speaker Eduardo Cunha last week, expanding a 17-month-old investigation of executives at Petrobras and its contractors to the marble halls of Brasilia.

Before he was charged, Collor called Janot a "son of a bitch" on the Senate floor. Cunha, who left President Dilma Rousseff's coalition over the scandal, has accused Janot of collaborating with Rousseff's government to destroy his career.

Janot and Rousseff have said the investigation is apolitical.

At Wednesday's hearing, Collor questioned a communications contract signed by Janot's office, accused him of renting a Brasilia mansion for an office in an area zoned for schools and said the prosecutor general leaked confidential information to the press.

Janot said he was not a "leaker," though he admitted journalists had speculated over which politicians were under investigation before a list of names was made public in March.

Federal police and prosecutors are investigating whether Collor received 26 million reais ($7 million) of bribes between 2010 and 2014 stemming from overpriced contracts with Petrobras.

Though she is not under investigation, Rousseff's approval rating has fallen to single digits as the economy falters and the corruption scandal ensnares her allies. Even so, Rousseff reappointed Janot earlier this month and the Senate is expected to confirm him.

Janot and a team of prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba, where the multi-billion-dollar scheme was uncovered, have become national heroes in Brazil, appearing frequently on television and aggressively campaigning against corruption in a country long known for protecting its elite.

Collor said Janot was trying to become "Superman," referring to a picture he took next to a sign reading "the hope of Brazil."

"Is that how a prosecutor general should act?" Collor asked.

When another lawmaker accused Janot of "making a show" out of the probe, Janot responded that the investigation merely represented "the application of a fundamental principle of the republic, that all are equal before the law."

($1 = 3.6 reais) (Writing and additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)