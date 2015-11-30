* Commodities unit's success makes it candidate for part
By Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Nov 30 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA
is reviewing its assets and may sell part of its
commodities unit to raise capital after the arrest of the bank's
chief executive, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
BTG Pactual declined to comment.
Brazilian financier André Esteves resigned as chief
executive officer and chairman of BTG Pactual late on Sunday
after he was jailed as part of a corruption inquiry rapidly
ensnaring Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
Esteves, through his lawyer, has denied the allegations.
The bank is now seeking to shore up its balance sheet, after
Esteves' arrest prompted clients to pull over $1 billion in
investments held at the bank's asset management division.
The success of BTG Pactual's recent venture into commodities
makes the unit an obvious candidate for partial disposal.
"Clearly a new investor that brought additional capital to
the commodities business and provided cash flow for the bank
would be beneficial for all concerned," a second source told
Reuters.
In November the Sao Paulo-based bank reported third-quarter
profits that beat analysts' estimates by a large margin. BTG
Pactual partly attributed this to a surge in income from
commodities sales and trading.
But the commodities unit relies for its profitability on
proprietary trading, rather than conducting deals on behalf of
clients. This might make it difficult to find a buyer among
other banks which have been reducing their exposure to risk due
to tighter regulations.
"It would be very unlikely that U.S. or European banks would
be interested in commodity acquisitions, given the trend has
been for divestments, particularly in the U.S.," said Robert
Piller, commodities lecturer at the Geneva Business School.
What kind of investor might be interested in a stake remains
unclear. The unit owns relatively few physical assets, meaning
it has been largely insulated from the dive in commodities
prices which has so badly hurt others, notably the mining giant
Glencore.
This leaves the knowledge, experience and skills of the
unit's trading team as it main asset.
KICKBACK INQUIRY
Brazil's nearly 2-year-long investigation into kickbacks on
state-run oil firm Petrobras contracts has resulted in dozens of
arrests, including of Esteves, the billionaire who is BTG
Pactual's controlling shareholder.
The bank's main partners gathered on Sunday to finalise the
sale of its 12 percent stake in Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's
largest hospital chain.
The stake will be sold for almost 2.5 billion reais, a
source directly involved in the deal told Reuters. The bank had
been negotiating the deal since August, but the arrest sped up
talks, two other sources said.
More action will probably be needed to shore up BTG
Pactual's balance sheet, and the commodities business, as a star
performer, could be on the block next.
"ASSET-LIGHT" MODEL
BTG Pactual Commodities, launched in April 2013 and backed
by $1 billion in equity capital from the bank, now has about 750
staff and achieved a gross margin of around $650 million for the
year to Nov. 30, 2015, said the second source.
Globally, banks have generally pulled back from commodities
trading in recent years, making BTG Pactual an exception when
it launched its commodities operation after hiring Ricardo
Leiman, former CEO of Noble Group Ltd.
Leiman quickly built a team including ex-Noble colleagues
Nick Brewer, now chief operating officer of BTG Pactual
Commodities, and Dean Morris, the unit's head of risk.
With an "asset-light" model, the unit makes its profit from
market volatility and has prospered while some commodity
companies have struggled due to the downturn in markets from oil
to copper.
BTG Pactual Commodities has been particularly active in
Latin American agriculture markets, U.S. power and gas, and the
European power, gas and coal markets.
"It has a physical element to it but it's fair to say that
the business model is to understand what is happening in the
physical market and then trading on top of that," said the
second source.
This is similar to some of the Swiss-based commodity trade
houses including Vitol, Trafigura, Mercuria and Gunvor. Although
these own physical assets such as refineries and infrastructure,
their exposure is not so great that they are effectively taking
a long position in a commodity, as mining firms or oil majors
do.
BTG Pactual Commodities has participated in prepayment
deals, helping to finance the production of commodities in
return for a share of subsequent output.
The source said it is interested in transportation, tolling
and storage deals but would be more likely to enter joint
ventures with entities rather than becoming a sole operator of
physical assets.
However, it does not provide hedging and other risk
management services for clients. Instead, it purely trades on
its own behalf, meaning it is not subject to regulation by the
British Financial Conduct Authority.
One reason why banks including Deutsche, Barclays and Credit
Suisse have been exiting commodities is regulatory pressure, as
U.S. and European lawmakers tightened rules on commodity
trading. This could complicate the sale of a stake.
BTG Pactual is regulated by the central bank of Brazil, a
country whose exports of commodities including iron ore,
soybeans and sugar have been central to economic growth.
