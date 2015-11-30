(Repeats to add media slug)

By Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON Nov 30 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA is reviewing its assets and a partial sale of its commodities unit is a possible option for the bank to raise capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BTG Pactual declined to comment.

Brazilian financier André Esteves resigned as chief executive officer and chairman of BTG Pactual late on Sunday after he was jailed as part of a corruption inquiry rapidly ensnaring Latin America's largest independent investment bank. Esteves, through his lawyer, has denied the allegations.

The success of BTG Pactual's recent venture into commodities makes the unit an obvious candidate for partial disposal.

"Clearly a new investor that brought additional capital to the commodities business and provided cash flow for the bank would be beneficial for all concerned," a second source told Reuters.

In November the Sao Paulo-based bank reported third-quarter profits that beat analysts' estimates by a large margin. BTG Pactual partly attributed this to a surge in income from commodities sales and trading.

But the commodities unit relies for its profitability on proprietary trading, rather than conducting deals on behalf of clients. This might make it difficult to find a buyer among other banks which have been reducing their exposure to risk due to tighter regulations. (Editing by David Holmes and David Stamp)