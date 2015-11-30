(Repeats to add media slug)
By Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON Nov 30 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA
is reviewing its assets and a partial sale of its
commodities unit is a possible option for the bank to raise
capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
BTG Pactual declined to comment.
Brazilian financier André Esteves resigned as chief
executive officer and chairman of BTG Pactual late on Sunday
after he was jailed as part of a corruption inquiry rapidly
ensnaring Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
Esteves, through his lawyer, has denied the allegations.
The success of BTG Pactual's recent venture into commodities
makes the unit an obvious candidate for partial disposal.
"Clearly a new investor that brought additional capital to
the commodities business and provided cash flow for the bank
would be beneficial for all concerned," a second source told
Reuters.
In November the Sao Paulo-based bank reported third-quarter
profits that beat analysts' estimates by a large margin. BTG
Pactual partly attributed this to a surge in income from
commodities sales and trading.
But the commodities unit relies for its profitability on
proprietary trading, rather than conducting deals on behalf of
clients. This might make it difficult to find a buyer among
other banks which have been reducing their exposure to risk due
to tighter regulations.
