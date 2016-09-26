SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Brazilian police said on Monday that former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci oversaw political kickbacks paid by construction giant Odebrecht through at least 2013, two years after he had left office.

Investigators said at a news conference that Palocci, who was arrested on Monday in a sweeping corruption probe, kept a tally of at least 128 million reais ($40 million) in bribes paid to the Workers Party for contracts to build public works including subways and an airport. ($1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)