BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff plans to issue a decree on Friday to speed up a process
allowing construction companies involved in a major corruption
scandal to regain the right to receive government money, two
sources told Reuters.
More than 30 of the country's top construction and
engineering companies, including Odebrecht SA,
Queiroz Galvão, OAS, and Galvão Engenharia
SA are on a government blacklist for involvement in
price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks at oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, and other
state-run firms.
The government, unions, prominent industrialists and
politicians want to renew the companies' access to government
money to prevent the worst recession in at least three decades
from worsening, two senior Presidential Palace sources told
Reuters.
The sources asked for anonymity because Rousseff has not
signed the decree but is expected to on Friday.
Government funds, buoyed by a now-extinct commodities boom,
irrigated the corruption scandal. The scandal has paralyzed
Petrobras, the country's largest company, pushed hundreds of
companies to the verge of bankruptcy, worsened the recession and
led to tens of thousands of layoffs.
Legislation permitting so-called leniency accords between
the government and the banned companies, though, is stalled in
Congress, which has been paralyzed by debates over the proposed
impeachment of Rousseff and the arrest of prominent political
figures as a result of the corruption investigation.
On Monday, Congress is due to go into recess until
mid-February.
Under Brazilian law, the decree would allow the accords to
go into effect immediately. Congress would then have 60 days to
confirm the decree as law, or reject it.
When signed, the accords restore the rights of corrupt
companies to bid for government contracts in exchange for an
admission of guilt, providing evidence of wrongdoing, the return
of stolen assets and payment of fines.
They do not expunge criminal prosecutions against companies
or their officials.
Rousseff made he decision to issue the decree on Thursday
after meeting union federations that form the backbone of her
center-left, Workers' Party-led ruling coalition.
Despite assurances from Congressional leaders to pass the
legislation, Rousseff decided the political impasse could
prevent passage in time to prevent further damage to the
economy, the sources said.
Rousseff believes the decree will please the politically
powerful construction industry at a time when she faces
impeachment and rising attacks on her management of the economy,
the sources added.
