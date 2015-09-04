SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Companies that commit crimes
should not be able to sign contracts with the Brazilian
government, prosecutor Roberson Pozzobon said on Friday after
charges against Jose Dirceu, a top aide to former president Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, were presented.
Dozens of Brazil's top engineering firms have had to drop
contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras due to a
corruption scandal. Prosecutors overseeing the case oppose the
government's efforts to reach leniency agreements that would
keep those companies in business.
