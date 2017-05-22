BRASILIA May 22 Brazil's Chief Justice Carmen
Lucia Rocha decided on Monday that the Supreme Court will only
rule on the suspension of an investigation of President Michel
Temer when the federal police determines whether a key tape
recording was edited.
The court opened an investigation on Friday based on a
conversation, in which Temer appears to condone corruption, that
was secretly recorded by billionaire meatpacker Joesley Batista,
owner of JBS SA, as part of a plea bargain with
prosecutors. Temer said the recording was tampered with and has
called on the court to suspend the probe.
