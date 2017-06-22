BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's Supreme Court ruled
on Thursday that it has the right to reject plea bargains made
in corruption probes, potentially undercutting investigations
that have threatened President Michel Temer's government.
A majority of the court said plea bargains could be rejected
if a state witness was found to have lied or withheld
information.
The court also debated whether it had the right to change
the terms of deals handed out to state's witnesses, but
ultimately ruled it did not. That move would have effectively
killed the entire plea bargain process that has only been legal
in Brazil since 2013, prosecutors said.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Tom Brown)