BRASILIA Jan 30 The president of Brazil's
Supreme Court, Carmen Lucia Rocha, has approved plea bargain
statements by 77 executives of engineering conglomerate
Odebrecht, who are being investigated for paying
bribes in the country's biggest graft scandal, the court said on
Monday.
The testimony, which will remain sealed, is expected to name
dozens of politicians who received graft money in the graft
scheme centered on Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
. Prosecutors had asked Rocha not to hold up approval
of the statements following the death of the Supreme Court
justice handling the case in a plane crash on Jan. 19.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony
Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)