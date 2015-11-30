BRASILIA Nov 30 The speaker of the lower house
of Brazil's Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Monday he would
probably put off deciding whether to open impeachment
proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff due to allegations
against him in the press.
Cunha told journalists that he did not want his decision,
which he had planned to announce on Monday, to be confused with
the corruption allegations against him.
Brazil's biggest newspapers reported that documents showed
investment bank BTG Pactual SA paid 45 million reais
($11.7 million) to Cunha in exchange for passing legislation
favoring the bank. Cunha denied the allegations.
As speaker of the house, Cunha is reviewing the opposition's
request to begin impeachment proceedings into Rousseff's alleged
doctoring of government accounts.
