SAO PAULO, March 2 Brazil's Supreme Court voted
to accept corruption charges against lower house speaker Eduardo
Cunha on Wednesday, putting him on trial for allegedly accepting
bribes on contracts for two drill ships leased by state oil
company Petrobras.
The ruling weakens Cunha, a bitter political rival of
President Dilma Rousseff, as he struggles to fend off a request
from Brazil's top prosecutor for his removal as speaker for
obstructing investigation into the Petrobras graft scandal.
He could also lose his seat if an ethics committee inquiry
underway finds he lied about undeclared Swiss bank accounts.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom
Brown)