BRASILIA Oct 1 A group of lawmakers called for
the resignation of the speaker of Brazil's lower house of
Congress Eduardo Cunha on Thursday after Switzerland provided
Brazilian prosecutors with details of Swiss bank accounts in his
name.
Cunha, who has been charged with corruption and money
laundering in Brazil's largest-ever bribery and political
kickback scandal, refused to comment on the accounts that have
been frozen by Swiss authorities.
Third in the line of presidential succession, Cunha is a key
figure in Brazil's political crisis because he can decide
whether to open impeachment proceedings against President Dilma
Rousseff, something her opponents are seeking.
The office of Brazil's top prosecutor said on Wednesday it
received from its Swiss counterpart information on bank accounts
held by Cunha and family members that were investigated on the
suspicion of corruption and money laundering. Switzerland handed
the investigation over to Brazilian prosecutors.
Fifteen lawmakers signed a petition that was sent to Cunha
asking him to inform Congress if the bank accounts are his and
whether he had declared them in his income tax returns.
"It is disgraceful that the Brazilian Congress has a speaker
that is facing so many accusations of corruption," Chico
Alencar, a leftist congressman who signed the petition, told
reporters.
Several defendants in a massive investigation of bribes and
kickbacks paid from overpriced contracts with state-run oil
company Petrobras have said in plea bargain statements that
Cunha received a $5 million bribe in connection to contracts for
two drillships built for Petrobras.
Cunha has denied the accusations. He would be forced to step
down if convicted of corruption by the Supreme Court, the only
court that can try elected officials in Brazil.
