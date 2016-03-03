(Adds calls for Cunha to step down)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 2 A majority of Brazil's Supreme
Court voted to accept corruption charges against lower house
speaker Eduardo Cunha on Wednesday, putting him on trial for
allegedly accepting bribes on contracts for two drill ships
leased by state oil company Petrobras.
The ruling, which must be officially confirmed at the end of
the court's session, is a setback to Cunha as he struggles to
fend off a request from Brazil's top prosecutor for his removal
as speaker for obstructing investigation into the Petrobras
graft scandal.
A bitter political rival of President Dilma Rousseff, Cunha
could also lose his seat if an ethics committee inquiry underway
finds he lied about undeclared Swiss bank accounts.
Cunha, who comes from the PMDB party that is Rousseff's main
coalition ally, broke with her last year and in December took up
an opposition request for the impeachment of the president.
But the case against him at the Supreme Court, the only
court that can try elected officials in Brazil, could hasten
Cunha's downfall and undermine efforts to impeach Rousseff.
Even the main opposition party to the Rousseff government,
the PSDB, called on Cunha to step down after the court vote.
"Now we have a speaker who is under investigation by the
House ethics committee and, what's worse, indicted by the
Supreme Court. It's the limit. He has to go," said PSDB leader
in the lower chamber, Antonio Imbassahy.
Cunha has said repeatedly that he will not resign, even
though he faces charges of receiving a $5 million bribe in the
widening price-fixing and political kickback scheme that has
landed executives of top engineering companies in jail and
ensnared dozens of politicians from Rousseff's coalition.
In August, a judge sentenced former Petrobras international
director Nestor Cervero to over 12 years in prison for
corruption and money laundering related to the bribe allegedly
paid to Cunha in exchange for contracts with Korean shipbuilder
Samsung Heavy Industries for two drillships.
Executives at Samsung Heavy Industries were not
charged in the case involving the drillship Petrobras 10000,
which was leased jointly by Petrobras and Mitsui in
2006, and the Vitoria 10000, hired by Petrobras in 2007.
Cunha, a master of congressional procedure, has used every
trick in the book to delay judicial action against him, though
the mounting allegations against him have reduced his power.
On Tuesday, after weeks of filibustering by his supporters,
the house ethics committee decided there were grounds to probe
Cunha over the bank accounts that Swiss prosecutors located
along with lavish credit card expenses by Cunha's wife and
daughter, including coaching at a top Florida tennis academy.
"This is the first time a speaker of the house is on trial
for corruption in Brazil and he is still not resigning, which
shows the extent of the moral deterioration of Brazilian
politics," said Gabriel Petrus, with the Brasilia-based
consultancy Barral M Jorge Associates.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa
Shumaker)