SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Former Brazilian President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's ex-chief of staff was charged with
corruption, money laundering and racketeering on Friday, making
him one of the most senior members of the ruling Workers' Party
targeted by prosecutors in a massive corruption scandal.
Jose Dirceu, Lula's chief of staff between 2003 and 2005,
was arrested on Aug. 3 and prosecutors say he was a key
architect of a price-fixing and political kickback scheme at
state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba presented
charges against a total of 17 people, including former Petrobras
executives.
