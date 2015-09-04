(Adds potential sentence, details)
SAO PAULO, Sept 4 A top aide to Brazil's former
president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was charged with
corruption, money laundering and racketeering on Friday, making
him one of the most senior members of Brazil's ruling Workers'
Party to be formally accused in a massive kickback scandal.
Jose Dirceu, who was Lula's chief of staff between 2003 and
2005, was arrested on Aug. 3 and prosecutors say he was a key
architect of a price-fixing and political kickback scheme at
state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
"Dirceu committed crimes and should be punished because we
are all equal in the eyes of the law," federal prosecutor Deltan
Dallagnol said at a news conference, reiterating his goal of
stamping out what he calls a culture of impunity in Brazil.
Dallagnol and other prosecutors in the southern city of
Curitiba charged 17 people, including former Petrobras
executives Renato Duque and Pedro Barusco and former treasurer
of the Workers' Party João Vaccari, who is currently in jail and
standing trial for related charges.
Prosecutors said the Workers' Party of Lula and his
successor President Dilma Rousseff received bribe money in the
form of electoral donations, allegations the party denies.
Dirceu was already under house arrest in Brasilia for
running a vote-buying scheme and will stand trial in the much
larger scandal focused on Petrobras and other state-run
companies if a federal judge accepts the charges.
His lawyer did not immediately respond to request for
comment.
Charges against Dirceu could bring the scandal closer to
Lula, who is not being investigated.
Lula is the target of a separate influence peddling probe
into whether he improperly used his connections after leaving
office to benefit engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA
abroad. He says he acted within the law.
Dirceu, Lula's senior political adviser, was responsible for
the decision to appoint two ex-Petrobras executives involved in
the scandal, former refining and supply chief Paulo Roberto
Costa and former head of engineering and services Duque.
Prosecutors have accused former Petrobras executives and two
dozen engineering firms of inflating the value of service
contracts and funneling the excess funds into their own bank
accounts and to politicians, a graft scheme they believe moved
more than $2 billion over a decade.
They said Dirceu received 11.8 million reais in bribes
originating from Petrobras and hope he would be sentenced to
more than 30 years in jail, Brazil's maximum sentence.
($1 = 3.85 Braziian reais)
