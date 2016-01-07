SAO PAULO Jan 7 An internal investigation of
potential corruption at Brazil's state-run energy utility
Eletrobras has expanded to include five more Brazilian
hydroelectric dams, a source with access to the probe said.
Lawyers investigating possible violations of U.S. and
Brazilian anti-corruption laws hope to finish their work in
March in order to deliver a delayed financial report to U.S.
regulators, and their findings could impact Eletrobras'
second-quarter balance sheet, the source said.
Eletrobras, formally known as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras
SA, hired U.S.-based law firm Hogan Lovells and Sao
Paulo-based WFaria Advogados as well as three independent
commissioners to assess possible graft involving Eletrobras and
private construction firms in Brazil.
Kroll, a U.S.-based risk consulting firm, more recently
joined the investigatory commission, the source said. Kroll did
not respond to a request for comment. Eletrobras said it would
only comment on the internal investigation when it was
concluded.
The number of people under investigation has increased as
new projects are added, the source said.
Prosecutors say construction companies accused of
overcharging state-run oil firm Petrobras for work
and passing on excess funds as bribes repeated the scheme at the
smaller Eletrobras, adding to the economic toll corruption has
wrought on Brazil's economy over the past decade.
The commission has not cleared the four initial projects
Reuters learned were being investigated in September: Angra 3
nuclear power plant and Amazon dams Belo Monte, Jirau and Santo
Antonio, the source said, declining to name the five new dams.
The source did not estimate or confirm possible corruption
losses but said a graft write-off was "very probable,
considering what is already in the media about Eletronuclear."
Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, formerly chief executive of
Eletrobras subsidiary Eletronuclear, is on trial in Rio de
Janeiro for corruption and money laundering. He has been charged
with taking 4.5 million reais ($1.1 million) in bribes related
to the Angra 3 plant.
Eletrobras booked a 3.39 billion real impairment charge on
Angra 3 in its third-quarter 2015 earnings, citing deteriorating
economic conditions in Brazil rather than corruption.
Petrobras wrote off $2.1 billion in graft losses in April.
Shares of both Petrobras and Eletrobras trade on the New
York Stock Exchange and are subject to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, which aims to prevent graft by companies linked
to the United States.
($1 = 4 reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)