SAO PAULO, June 22 Several graft and bribes
probes into Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA could delay asset
sale plans at Brazil's state-controlled power holding company,
analysts and lawyers said on Wednesday, underscoring mounting
caution among potential buyers.
The course of federal and internal probes into accusations
that government and company officials received bribes or help
facilitate contracts and funnel part of the proceeds into ruling
coalition parties could deter potential bidders from targeting
assets involved in the investigations, lawyers said.
In addition, poor corporate governance standards at the
company, known as Eletrobras, and some of the subsidiaries that
have been put up for sale remain a concern among interested
parties, they said.
The asset sale plan is seen as key to help rebalance the
finances of Eletrobras after the ruling Workers Party, which
governed Brazil over the past 13 years, forced the company to
enter money-losing segments and overspend in others.
"A potential investor evaluating these assets has no way to
know if the probes are nearing an end," said Pedro Seraphim, a
lawyer at TozziniFreire Advogados. "The question is 'have we
found rock bottom?'"
Following the suspension of President Dilma Rousseff last
month, the interim government of Vice President Michel Temer is
trying to downsize Eletrobras.
Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho wants
Eletrobras to sell seven power distribution companies and
minority stakes in generation and transmission units. Eletrobras
has stakes in 49 electricity generation projects and in 87 power
transmission companies, besides the ownership of seven regional
power distributors.
Some of the most coveted assets are indeed the ones under
investigation, such as stakes in the Belo Monte, Jirau, Santo
Antonio and Teles Pires dams.
Eletrobras' delay in unveiling findings of its internal
investigation and publishing financial data led the New York
Stock Exchange to began a delisting of its American depositary
receipts.
'RULED OUT'
Temer's administration is already trying to clean up the
company.
Newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported that Chief Executive
Officer José da Costa Neto could be replaced by Wilson Ferreira
Jr., the outgoing CEO of private-sector power utility CPFL
Energia SA.
Still, more needs to be done to reinstill investor
confidence in Eletrobras, industry executives said.
A top executive at a large, foreign-owned power company
operating in Brazil told Reuters under condition of anonymity
that the pursuit or acquisition of any Eletrobras asset under
investigation has already been ruled out.
Cássio Cavalli, a lawyer at São Paulo-based law firm Veirano
Advogados, said the investigations are taking too long. Since
Brazil's anti-corruption legislation is relatively new, it still
remains difficult for investors to access corruption-related
risks.
"No one wants to buy a Trojan Horse," Cavalli said.
"Investors want to pay a fair value for an asset, and avoid
exposure to potential problems."
An additional hurdle refers to rates of return on some
projects.
Luiz Pinguelli Rosa, a former Eletrobras CEO, said the
company accepted to participate in projects where those rates
were inadequate, only to enable them to go ahead.
"In many cases, it has a rate of return smaller than that
of partners in the same project," Rosa said.
