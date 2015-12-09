SAO PAULO Dec 9 Lawyers for Brazilian banker
Andre Esteves, former CEO of BTG Pactual, asked the
Supreme Court to reverse his detention order, bank
representatives said on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors charged Esteves with obstructing a
criminal investigation into state-run oil firm Petrobras
on Monday. The Supreme Court approved his arrest
order on Nov. 25 and his detention was made indefinite several
days later.
Esteves has denied the allegations.
Creditors and investors are watching closely to see if the
bank is implicated in the investigation. Units of BTG Pactual
fell 11.6 percent on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Sandra Maler)