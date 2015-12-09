SAO PAULO Dec 9 Lawyers for Brazilian banker Andre Esteves, former CEO of BTG Pactual, asked the Supreme Court to reverse his detention order, bank representatives said on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors charged Esteves with obstructing a criminal investigation into state-run oil firm Petrobras on Monday. The Supreme Court approved his arrest order on Nov. 25 and his detention was made indefinite several days later.

Esteves has denied the allegations.

Creditors and investors are watching closely to see if the bank is implicated in the investigation. Units of BTG Pactual fell 11.6 percent on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)