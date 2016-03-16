(Adds denial from Reichstul)
SAO PAULO, March 15 The testimony released on
Tuesday of a prominent Brazilian senator is leading prosecutors
in the widening corruption scandal beyond the graft-ridden oil
and electric sector that have been their main focus and into the
ethanol industry.
In a 250-page plea bargain of ruling Workers' Party Senator
Delcidio do Amaral, who was arrested in November for obstructing
a federal investigation, the lawmaker recounts how funds
allegedly skimmed from state oil company Petrobras were
channeled into a massive ethanol start-up.
The testimony says former chief executive of Petrobras,
Philippe Reichstul helped direct funds from Petrobras operations
into the ethanol start-up group Brenco, which was created in
2006 and had investors that included Vinod Khosla, Steve Case
and Tarpon Investments.
Reichstul denied Amaral's accusations, and told Reuters the
senator's testimony was "absurd" and showed little understanding
of project financing during his time at Petrobras and in the
formation of seed capital for ethanol group Brenco.
Brenco, facing financial difficulties, was bought up in 2010
by the cane industry division of Odebrecht, Latin Americas'
largest engineering conglomerate that is at the center of the
massive graft scandal involving bribes and political kickbacks
funded from overpriced contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro SA
.
In addition to Brenco, Amaral's extensive testimony also
mentions the powerful Bumlai family 111 times.
Jose Carlos Bumlai, the patriarch of the family and close
confidant to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
controls the Sao Fernando ethanol mill now in bankruptcy.
Federal police arrested Bumlai in November over his alleged
involvement in the far-reaching money laundering and graft ring.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler)