BRASILIA, March 25 Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi told Reuters on Saturday that China will lift its suspension on imports of Brazilian meat following clarification of inspection irregularities.

Two sources in Beijing said Chinese customs will allow entry of Brazilian meat except for products from one processing plant that remains suspended. Brazilian meat imports have already started being cleared in Shanghai, one of the sources said.

Chinese authorities also decided that meat approved by anyone on a list of seven Brazilian veterinary experts would not be allowed into the country, the sources said.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle)