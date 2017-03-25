BRASILIA, March 25 Brazil's Agriculture Minister
Blairo Maggi told Reuters on Saturday that China will lift its
suspension on imports of Brazilian meat following clarification
of inspection irregularities.
Two sources in Beijing said Chinese customs will allow entry
of Brazilian meat except for products from one processing plant
that remains suspended. Brazilian meat imports have already
started being cleared in Shanghai, one of the sources said.
Chinese authorities also decided that meat approved by
anyone on a list of seven Brazilian veterinary experts would not
be allowed into the country, the sources said.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle)