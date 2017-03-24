(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers)
BRUSSELS, March 24 EU veterinary experts
recommended reinforced checks on imports of meat from Brazil on
Friday after an investigation began there into bribery of food
inspectors.
Chief veterinary officers from the European Union's 28
member states met in Brussels to discuss an EU response to the
scandal and the risk of rotten or contaminated meat entering the
bloc.
The European Commission said on Monday it would block meat
shipments from processing plants under investigation and that
all consignments from them en route to Europe would be rejected
and returned to Brazil.
A Commission spokesman said on Friday that experts counted
on a swift reaction from Brazilian authorities and that control
of imports was now "paramount".
"The experts said it was of grave importance to have good
controls at the entry to the EU," an EU source familiar with the
talks said. "Their view is that physical and microbiological
checks should be strengthened significantly."
European Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis, responsible for
health and food safety, will be in Brazil on Monday to discuss
the issue with Brazil's agriculture minister.
The Commission would also meet member states in a body
called the PAFF (Plant, Animal, Food and Feed) committee on
Wednesday to ensure there is a common approach to checks.
"In the light of the outcome of these reinforced checks and
the evolution of the crisis and the response of the Brazilian
authorities to the demands for corrective measures, the
Commission and the member states will conclude if future
measures are necessary," the Commission spokesman said.
The Commission also plans to perform audits of the food
industry in Brazil by mid-May.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek/Rith Pitchford)