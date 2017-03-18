(Adds statement and details from BRF, EU envoy's comment)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Police detained an
executive of BRF SA on Saturday, as the meat company and rival
JBS SA took out full-page advertisements to burnish their image
after raids to investigate alleged bribes paid to conceal
unsanitary conditions in Brazil's meatpacking facilities.
Roney Nogueira, a government relations executive with BRF
, turned himself into police for questioning at
Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo, according to a BRF spokesman.
The company, along with JBS, is part of a massive
meatpacking industry that in recent years made Brazil one of the
world's top exporters of meat.
Police sought Nogueira, who was returning to Brazil from
South Africa, because he allegedly discussed bribing health
inspectors, including one who helped prevent the closure of a
plant in the state of Goiás, according to court documents.
Police said Friday's raids were prompted by evidence that
some meatpackers had paid inspectors and politicians to overlook
the processing of rotten meat and exports with fraudulent
documentation and even traces of salmonella.
Highlighting the importance to Brazil of agriculture, one of
the few vibrant sectors in an economy still struggling from two
years of recession, President Michel Temer is scheduled to meet
with meat industry executives on Sunday, a government
spokeswoman said.
On Saturday, JBS and BRF launched a public relations
offensive to deflect a crisis that threatens an industry with
$12 billion in annual exports.
In a statement late on Saturday, BRF said some allegations
made by police were false or based on faulty understanding. "BRF
never sold rotten meat," the company said, adding that mentions
of spoiled or contaminated products by police were specifically
tied to smaller meatpackers unrelated to the company.
JBS, the world's largest meat producer, in advertising
Saturday made similar clarifications, noting that allegations of
"adulterated products do not involve any JBS brands."
"Quality is the foremost priority of JBS and its brands,"
read one of its full-page advertisements in publications that
included the major dailies of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
In an email, a JBS spokeswoman said the ads, which also
include radio and television spots, would run across 27
different media outlets through Monday.
BRF, for its part, ran ads addressing "the millions of
consumers whose confidence we have earned," vowing to adhere to
the principles of "truth, respect, quality and transparency."
The detection of salmonella in four containers of meat
shipped from a BRF plant to Italy violated no regulations in
Brazil or Europe, the company said in its separate statement to
the media, adding that the strain of the bacteria was considered
safe by regulators.
BRF also said allegations that cardboard had been found in
its sausage meat were false.
João Gomes Cravinho, the European Union's ambassador to
Brazil, said Saturday the bloc had asked Brazilian officials for
more information about Friday's raids and whether the problems
indicated a systemic problem or isolated incidents.
"We have to protect the safety of consumers," he said.
Investors on Friday hammered shares of both companies after
news of the raids. JBS plunged 11.0 percent, while BRF fell 7.0
percent at the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tom
Brown)