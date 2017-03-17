SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Friday federal police raided three of its plants in the states of Paraná and Goiás as part of an investigation into bribery of food inspectors.

JBS said in a securities filing that the probe had not targeted its executives or headquarters. An employee of the company working for the Agriculture Ministry was targeted by police, the company said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski)