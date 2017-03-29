SAO PAULO, March 29 JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker, said on Wednesday it would furlough workers at 10 of its 36 Brazilian beef plants after sales fell sharply due to a police probe into bribery of health inspectors in Brazil's meat industry.

A JBS press representative said the 20-day furlough would begin on Monday. JBS previously said that it would operate under reduced capacity in Brazil this week and do everything it could to maintain employment levels. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)