SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi ordered on Friday the suspension of all officials involved in a federal police investigation of alleged bribery of food inspectors and politicians.

"The important thing now is separating the wheat from the chaff," he said on his Facebook page. Brazilian federal police raided on Friday the offices of dozens of meatpackers including industry giants JBS SA and BRF SA. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski)