New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
DUBAI, March 26 Brazil's BRF SA said it was continuing some exports to Saudi Arabia after the kingdom restricted Brazilian beef and poultry imports following accusations that bribery in Brazil allowed sales of rotten and salmonella-tainted meats.
Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had barred imports from four companies, including BRF, citing safety concerns.
But a spokeswoman for BRF told Reuters over the weekend that only one of its plants was covered by the order, without specifying the volume of exports affected.
"All other factories, including the plants that export to Saudi Arabia, remain functional," the company said in a statement.
Saudi authorities could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.