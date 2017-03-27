By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 27 A cadre of U.S. lawmakers and
food safety advocates are pressuring the federal government to
join other nations blocking shipments of raw beef from Brazil in
the face of a scandal in that country's meatpacking sector.
The United States has already started testing all beef from
Brazil for pathogens.
But farm organizations argue stronger action is needed to
protect the food supply, with consumers less able to choose the
meat they buy following the end of U.S. laws requiring that beef
be labeled to show its origin. Their push to halt Brazilian
imports could also boost domestic sales.
A slew of major meat buyers suspended imports after
Brazilian federal police on March 17 unveiled an investigation
into alleged payments to government health officials by meat
processing companies to forego inspections and cover up health
violations.
Without a similar move by the United States, "consumers who
wish to avoid the Brazilian product would have to avoid all the
products," said Bill Bullard, chief executive of U.S. cattle
producers' group R-CALF USA.
U.S. legislators scrapped the U.S. labeling laws, known as
COOL, in 2015 to avoid more than $1 billion in trade sanctions
by Mexico and Canada.
Last year, the United States began allowing shipments of
fresh beef from Brazil after banning them due to concerns about
foot and mouth disease in cattle.
A box of meat imported from Brazil now would be labeled as
coming from Brazil if it was sold to consumers in its original
container, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA). However, it would not be labeled if it is repackaged or
reprocessed, the agency said.
Meat from Brazil is generally processed further in U.S.
facilities and then used to make products such as ground beef,
lunch meat, frozen food or fast food, according to the North
American Meat Institute, which represents U.S. meatpackers.
On Monday, Brazil's agriculture minister said the country
faced an uphill battle to rebuild its $14 billion meat export
sector after the scandal hurt confidence in its products.
Officials were heartened, though, by China's decision to lift
import suspensions.
A block on Brazil's beef by the USDA would deal another blow
to the reputation of its meat, even though the United States is
not a top customer.
POSSIBILITY OF RETALIATION
U.S. Senators Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Jon Tester
of Montana, and U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut
Democrat, have pushed for a halt.
Allowing unsafe beef into the country endangers consumers
and "the reputation of U.S. beef producers whose meat is sold
next to imported meat - now without mandatory country of origin
labeling," Heitkamp said in a letter to U.S. President Donald
Trump.
Representatives of the USDA did not respond to requests for
comment specifically on the lawmakers' calls for a ban.
Sonny Perdue, tapped to be the next U.S. agriculture
secretary, supports the agency's extra checks but told U.S.
senators last week that Brazil might retaliate if the country
halted beef imports.
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) visits
plants approved for exports to ensure they have equivalent
safety standards to U.S. facilities and could suspend Brazil's
eligibility if it does not maintain such standards.
Brazil's Agriculture Ministry says it has a strict system
for regulating its 4,837 animal product-producing facilities,
with 2,300 employees working on health inspections.
Maurício Porto, head of Brazil's National Union of Federal
Sanitary Inspectors, said the safety system was strong. But he
said the ministry had backed off a practice of rotating
inspectors among plants to minimize influence and pressure from
companies.
Tony Corbo, a senior lobbyist for environmental group Food &
Water Watch, said the USDA's extra checks on imported Brazilian
beef amounted to the agency doing Brazil's inspection work.
The United States has "spent a lot of money sending auditors
down there and increasing inspections at ports and yet we still
recognize them as having an equivalent inspection system," he
said about Brazil. "It's just not."
(Additonal reporting by Gustavo Bonato in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Mary Milliken)