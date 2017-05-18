South African lawmakers get proposal to change central bank's role
CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
BRASILIA May 18 Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Thursday monetary policy has no relation with the current political situation, signaling that monetary policy will not be dictated by the ongoing political crisis.
Speaking to reporters before a meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, Goldfajn said the bank has several instruments to overcome the market volatility stemming from corruption allegations against President Michel Temer.
June 20 The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI), the representative body of the Luxembourg investment fund community, re-elected Denise Voss as the chairman of its board for an additional two-year term.