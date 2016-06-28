BRASILIA, June 28 A former executive at
Hypermarcas, a Brazilian consumer goods maker, told
prosecutors he paid 30 million reais ($8.85 million) in bribes
to senators from the ruling PMDB party, newspaper Estado de S.
Paulo reported on Tuesday.
In a securities filing to comment on the report, Hypermarcas
said an external audit found evidence that the former executive,
Nelson Mello, authorized expenses without receipts "on his own
initiative," but reimbursed the company later. The bribery
admissions were reportedly part of a plea deal.
Hypermarcas did not give details of the alleged payments
made to two lobbyists representing PMDB senators, including
Senate president Renan Calheiros and former Planning Minister
Romero Jucá, according to the report.
A spokeswoman for Jucá said he denied the accusation and has
not authorized anyone to speak on his behalf. Representatives
for Calheiros did not immediately respond to request for
comments. He denied to Estado receiving any payments.
Mello left Hypermarcas in March 2016. His plea bargain deal
is not related to the massive corruption probe centered around
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, but
prosecutors will ask the Supreme Court to authorize further
investigations of the senators, Estado said.
($1 = 3.3901 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Additional reporting by Lisandra
Paraguassu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)